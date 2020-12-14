The following Lonsdale students graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato following the 2020 fall semester:
Marcus Johnson, Associate of Arts in liberal studies; Hunter Kincade, Bachelor of Science in sport management; Mackenzie Kodada, Bachelor of Science in elementary education, magna cum laude; Amanda Schmit, Master of Science degree in special education, emotional behavior disorders; Heather Vikla, Master of Arts in Teaching, education.
Students graduating magna cum laude received a minimum GPA of 3.5 for students admitted before fall 2015 and a minimum GPA of 3.6 for students admitted fall 2015 or later.