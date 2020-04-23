Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Czech that Film 2020 will not be screened in local theaters, such as by the Minneapolis St. Paul Film Society, as in past years.
The films will only be available online at a minimal cost and two films are already available.
To subscribe, those interested are encouraged to czechthatfilm.com/index.html, click on "Watch Online" located on the top of the screen, click on the film and click on "Watch for 3.50 euros," which will direct users to dafilms.com/embed/gpv3U43980TLrmkf/payment for payment to the Czech company Dafilms in Prague.
Films available are Staříci / Old-Timers, Karel, já a ty / Karel, Me and You, Na střeše / On the Roof Situated in Prague, Klec / The Cage, Přes prsty / Overfingers and Hra / The Play. See facebook.com/CzechFilmfestintheUSA/ for more information on film descriptions.
Contact Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic for Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota Marit Lee Kucera at 651-238-0447 with any questions.