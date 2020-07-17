Normandale Community College honored more than 1,200 graduates as part of its Virtual Commencement Ceremony on Wednesday, May 27. The original ceremony was scheduled to take place at Orchestra Hall, but was moved to a virtual format due to COVID-19.
The following area students were among the summer 2019 and fall 2019 graduates, along with the candidates for spring 2020 graduates:
Lonsdale — Thomas James Bruggenthies, Associate of Science in exercise science, with honors; Hanna Rose Nordick, Associate of Science in elementary education foundation transfer pathway, with high honors and Jillene Karissa Norton, Associate of Science in criminal justice, with high honors
Veseli — Kaylah Smeby, Associate of Arts in liberal education
Webster — Kyla May Kitzman, Associate of Arts in liberal education, with honors