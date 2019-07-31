July 21
• Received a fireworks complaint in the area of Railway St. SW. Officer checked the area not locating anyone or fireworks.
• Received request to provide an escort to remove some property on Main St. South, property removed without incident.
• Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist swerving hitting the shoulder several times on Independence Ave. traveling towards Lonsdale. Vehicle located and stopped for headlamp out, no impairment detected.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle in the area of Industrial Park Dr. SE. Vehicle located, occupant was employed with a business in the area.
July 22
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Dogwood St. NE.
• Received report of a party soliciting without a permit on Dogwood St. NE. Solicitor located and advised of process of obtaining a solicitors permit.
• Officer mediated a property dispute on 11th Ave. NE.
• Assisted the Jordan Police Department with serving a trespass notice to an individual on 12th Ave. NE.
July 23
• Received report of a residential open door on Golden Oak St. NE. Officer was unable to get a response from anyone inside, home cleared, nothing suspicious found, homeowner later advised.
• Assisted with a civil issue regarding a renter on Dogwood St. NE.
July 24
• Received a 911 hang-up on Harvest Dr. SW. Caller accidently dialed 911.
• Received an on-street parking complaint on Cottonwood St. NW, vehicle chalked.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Heritage Dr. SW. Caller accidently dialed 911.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Fourth Ave. SW.
• Received an ordinance complaint on Ninth Ave. NE, officer spoke with the property owner who was going to address the violation.
• Officer assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with translating Spanish during a traffic stop on Independence Ave.
July 25
• Took a property damage accident hit and run report at Central and 70th St.
• Officer issued notice of ordinance violation for over 48 hour on-street parking to an owner of a camper parked on Heritage Dr. SW.
• Assisted with a custody exchange on Main St. North.
July 26
• Officer arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Central St. East.
• Took a property damage accident report on Central St. West.
• Received a 911 hang-up on 15th Ave. SE. Caller advised it was an accidental dial.
• Took an animal complaint of a loose dog doing damage to a property on Colorado St. NW. Dog left the area prior to officer arrival.
• Took a child custody dispute on Dogwood St. NE. Officer mediated situation.
• Took report of a gas drive-off on Ash St. NE.
July 27
• Responded to a personal injury accident at Central and 70th St.
• Officer spoke with a property owner on 10th Ave. NE for mowing grass clippings into the street.
• Responded to an unwanted person on Dogwood St. NE. Officer mediated situation and advised of civil.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist over fog line and almost causing an accident on Independence Ave. traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Arizona St. SE. Caller advised it was an accidental dial.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a residential alarm on 60th St. West.