On Wednesday, May 13, Holy Cross Catholic School celebrated its 49th Annual Athletic Banquet. The Athletic Association wanted to find a way to continue the tradition of honoring its athletes. Because they were not able to gather as a group, Cathy Mikel, athletic director, decided a small group of head coaches and herself would travel house to house to present gifts and awards. Volleyball coach Selena Hager, girls basketball coach Joe Flicek, boys basketball coach James Niemackl, along with Cathy Mikel, spent 15 minutes at each family’s home. In their speeches to these athletes, Coach Hager chose two words that represented each girl and then presented them with a cross necklace as a gift to them for their hard work these last four years. Coach Flicek spoke of how each player contributed to the team and thanked them for being role models to others. His gift to the girls was a cross and fireman hat necklace he had designed specially, which is based on their motto “We are Firemen.” Coach Neimackl thanked Jackson for his years on the team and spoke of how much he had improved since fifth grade. Jackson’s gift (from Coach Tyler Sticha who was unable to attend) was a bag of edible treats. After speeches were given, Mikel presented their trophy and thanked each athlete for their hard work and dedication to Holy Cross Athletics. This graduating class will be missed by coaches, their teammates, and the fans. The Athletic Association wishes them the best of luck as they move on to high school.
In lieu of athletic banquet, Holy Cross coaches present gifts to athletes
