February 9
• Officer issued thirteen snowbird citations for vehicles parked on the street in violation of the snow emergency.
• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE regarding a road rage incident. Officer mediated situation, parties separated and advised.
• Received a snowplowing complaint on Arizona St. SE, caller advised to contact city hall.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with attempting to locate a couple snowmobilers operating on private property on Farwell Ave. traveling towards Lonsdale Blvd. Officer was unable to locate the snowmobilers.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Ash St. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
February 10
• No incidents to report.
February 11
• Took a property damage crash report on 12th Ave. NE.
• Took a property damage crash report on Central St. East.
• Took a fraud report on Ninth Ave. NE.
• Officer located a male operating a dirt bike on the roadway on Lonsdale Ct. NW. Male warned for operating a dirt bike on the roadway and returned home.
• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked at Mackenthun’s after hours on Ash St. NE, information only.
February 12
• Took information of a down street sign on Mill St. NW. Information passed onto Public Works.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Railway St. NW, vehicle unlocked.
February 13
• Took report from a party being harassed regarding a home foreclosure on Hickory St. NE. Party advised civil and to contact an attorney.
• Received report of a suspicious smell coming from a foreclosed home on Hickory St. NE. The Lonsdale Fire Dept. checked the home not detecting any suspicious odor.
February 14
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. on a traffic stop possibly involving a domestic on Independence Ave.
• Officers took a juvenile into custody on a court order hold on 12th Ave. NE. Juvenile transported to a juvenile facility.
February 15
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Harvest Dr. SW, vehicle unlocked.
• Took information of a missing dog on First Ave. NE. Dog was later located and returned to the owner.
• Received request to check the welfare of a dog on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer checked on the dog and spoke with the owner, dog appeared fine.
• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE. Nothing appeared physical, parties advised.
• Received information of a vehicle all smashed up traveling towards Lonsdale from Elmore Ave. Officer checked the area not locating the vehicle.