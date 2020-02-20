February 9

• Officer issued thirteen snowbird citations for vehicles parked on the street in violation of the snow emergency.

• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE regarding a road rage incident. Officer mediated situation, parties separated and advised.

• Received a snowplowing complaint on Arizona St. SE, caller advised to contact city hall.

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with attempting to locate a couple snowmobilers operating on private property on Farwell Ave. traveling towards Lonsdale Blvd. Officer was unable to locate the snowmobilers.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Ash St. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.

February 10

• No incidents to report.

February 11

• Took a property damage crash report on 12th Ave. NE.

• Took a property damage crash report on Central St. East.

• Took a fraud report on Ninth Ave. NE.

• Officer located a male operating a dirt bike on the roadway on Lonsdale Ct. NW. Male warned for operating a dirt bike on the roadway and returned home.

• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked at Mackenthun’s after hours on Ash St. NE, information only.

February 12

• Took information of a down street sign on Mill St. NW. Information passed onto Public Works.

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Railway St. NW, vehicle unlocked.

February 13

• Took report from a party being harassed regarding a home foreclosure on Hickory St. NE. Party advised civil and to contact an attorney.

• Received report of a suspicious smell coming from a foreclosed home on Hickory St. NE. The Lonsdale Fire Dept. checked the home not detecting any suspicious odor.

February 14

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. on a traffic stop possibly involving a domestic on Independence Ave.

• Officers took a juvenile into custody on a court order hold on 12th Ave. NE. Juvenile transported to a juvenile facility.

February 15

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Harvest Dr. SW, vehicle unlocked.

• Took information of a missing dog on First Ave. NE. Dog was later located and returned to the owner.

• Received request to check the welfare of a dog on Cottonwood St. NE. Officer checked on the dog and spoke with the owner, dog appeared fine.

• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE. Nothing appeared physical, parties advised.

• Received information of a vehicle all smashed up traveling towards Lonsdale from Elmore Ave. Officer checked the area not locating the vehicle.

©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Load comments