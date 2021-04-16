April 4
Took a property damage accident report on Central St. East.
April 5
Received a 911 hang-up on Cottonwood St. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Took a past action property damage accident report at the police department that occurred at Central and 70th St. West.
Took a past action juvenile complaint regarding bullying that occurred at Trenda Memorial Park on Main St. North.
April 6
Officer checked on a motorist stalled on Central St. East. Motorist having vehicle issues, no further assistance needed.
Responded to a disturbance on 12th Ave. NE. Officer mediated; parties advised.
Received request to check the welfare of a female on First Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the female who was OK.
April 7
Issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
Took a past action suspicious activity report of a male and female caught on video cutting locks to storage units on Industrial Dr. SE. Incident under investigation.
Responded to a fight involving juveniles at Trenda Memorial Park on Main St. North. Officer located three juveniles involved who were trespassed from city parks. Charges pending for disorderly conduct.
Officers attempted warrant service on Colorado St. NW. Officer made contact with the party who was given a new court date.
April 8
Responded to a personal injury accident on Central St. East.
Issued a notice of ordinance violation on Seventh Ave. NE.
Issued a notice of ordinance violation on Ninth Ave. NE.
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Cottonwood St NE. Officer unable to call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Officer requested to stand-by on a child custody exchange at the police department, one party never showed.
Officer cited an adult male for driving after suspension on Central St. East.
April 9
Took report from a party receiving harassing messages, party advised of options.
April 10
Received a noise compliant of loud music on Delaware St. SW. Homeowner cited for public nuisance.
Received request from the Apple Valley Police Department to check an address on Singing Hills Dr. for a missing juvenile. Officer spoke with the homeowner who advised juvenile was not there.
Received a 911 hang-up on Third Ave. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.