Donation

Mackenthuns recently made a large donation to the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf. The proceeds are from Mackenthun's annual charity golf tournament held in September of 2021. This is the fifth golf tournament sponsored by Mackenthuns for the food shelf and represents the biggest donation yet. Pictured from left, LAFS Executive Director Mark Sibenaller, Mackenthuns Lonsdale Manager Jake Chromy, LAFS President Kathy Vosejpka and LAFS Client Care Supervisor Kathy Masters. (Photo courtesy of Lonsdale Area Food Shelf)

