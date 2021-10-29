A Veterans Day program will take place from 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 in the Performing Arts Center at Tri-City United High School, 700 Fourth St. NW, Montgomery. Guest speaker is SSG Jason Strauch, US Army.
The program is open to all area veterans, Auxiliary members and their significant others.
A social with an assortment of wrapped items (pastries,cookies, bars), coffee and lemonade will be provided from 11:45 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.. in the TCU High School Media Center.
Veterans are welcome to socially distance when sitting. Masks are optional.
The program will be live-streamed through YouTube Live & Vimeo.
Guests are instructed to park in the northwest lot next to the High School Performing Arts Center and enter through the north door, number 7N (behind the Football Press Box) as it’s the shortest distance to the Performing Art Center.