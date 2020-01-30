January 19
• Received report of a vehicle off road on Independence Avenue, tow requested.
January 20
• Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
• Received request to make contact with a family member on Cottonwood St. NE regarding a window being left open. Officer made contact with the family member and advised.
• Received request for a funeral escort on Fifth Ave. NW, escort provided.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Delaware St. SE, no answer on call back.
• Responded to a property damage accident on Eighth Ave. NE.
• Responded to a personal injury accident on Florida St. SW.
• Assisted with a civil issue on Grand Ave. SW.
• Officer noticed a vehicle parked on the street causing a road hazard on 11th Ave. NE, owner advised, vehicle moved.
• Responded to an alarm at Dollar General on 15th Ave. SE. Building secure, false alarm.
• Received report of a vehicle off road on Birch St. NE, tow requested.
January 21
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Elm St. NE. Officer made contact with the female who was OK.
• Received an extra patrol request.
• Took report of a gas drive-off on Central St. East.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with an unresponsive male in a vehicle that was off road on Culver Trail.
January 22
• Took a past action theft report on Second Ave. NE.
• Took a suspicious activity report on Ninth Ave. NE, information only.
• Responded to a medical on Delaware St. SW.
• Received report of a vehicle off road on Railway St. NW, vehicle towed out.
January 23
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Central St. East, vehicle unlocked.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Ave. SW. Child was playing with a phone.
January 24
• Responded to a personal injury accident on 70th St. West.
• Responded to a domestic on Cottonwood St. NE. Verbal only, parties advised.
January 25
• Received report of several suspicious occupied vehicles parked on Delaware St. SW. Officer located the vehicles unoccupied, information only.
• Responded to a domestic on 10th Ave. NE, verbal only, parties advised.