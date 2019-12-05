The Webster Willing Workers 4-H Club had a fun November. Bowling took place at the meeting on Sunday, Nov. 10 in Faribault. In December, the club plans on ringing bells for the Salvation Army again this year at Mackenthun's in Lonsdale, caroling at the Villages of Lonsdale, and working the Veseli Lions Christmas Party.
The Webster Willing Workers 4-H Club Officers for 2019-20 have settled into their roles. The officers are as follows: President – Megan Sirek; Vice President – Jenna Hahn; Secretary – Rebecca Meger; Treasurer – Sophie Hongerholt; Historians – Annie Floy, Reagan Koller; Heads of the Recreation committee – Clara Hongerholt, Bradan Sirek. The Key Leader is Chris Hongerholt and Assistant Key Leader is Heather Hebel. The youth check signers are Sophie Hongerholt and Luke Meger. Adult check signers are Ellie Sirek and Heather Hebel.