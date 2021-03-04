February 21
Received a noise complaint of loud music on Fifth Ave. NE. Officer sat in the area not hearing any music.
Received report of a loose dog on Central St. East. Dog returned home; owner advised.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Golden Oak CV. NE, vehicle unlocked.
Took a past action theft from vehicle report on Fourth Ave. NW.
Responded to a medical on First Ave. NE.
February 22
Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Industrial Dr. SE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Took information of a suicidal male traveling in the area, information only.
February 23
Took a fraud report on Cottonwood St. NE.
Issued three notice of ordinance violations to property owners on First Ave. NE.
Issued two notice of ordinance violations to property owners on Ninth Ave. NE.
Issued a notice of ordinance violation on 12th Ave. NE
Issued a notice of ordinance violation on Hawaii St. SE.
Issued a notice of ordinance violation on Seventh Ave. NW.
Received an extra patrol request.
Issued a notice of ordinance violation on 11th Ave. NE.
February 24
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Industrial Dr. SE, vehicle unlocked.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with paper service on Colorado St. NW.
Took report from Dominos of a male on Fourth Ave. NE calling and harassing employees. Dominos manager advised of options.
February 25
Received request to check the welfare of a female on Connecticut Dr. SE. Female no longer lives in Lonsdale and referred to another agency.
Took report of a juvenile runaway on 11th Ave. NE. Juvenile later returned home.
Received a 911 hang-up on Fourth Circle Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the homeowner who reported an accidental dial.
February 26
Received report of several juveniles on the roof of a home on 10th Ave. NE. Officer located the juveniles who were advised of the danger of being on the roof.
Responded to a medical on 11th Ave. NE.
Officer checked the area of Bluff Heights Dr. SE on report of a gunshot or fireworks in the area, unfounded.
Officer mediated a child custody issue on Fifth Ave. NE, parties advised.
Received request to check the welfare of a homeowner on Ash St. NW. No contact made, appeared no one was home.
Officer cited an adult male for driving after suspension on Central St. East.
February 27
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 35. Officer discontinued after other responding agency arrived.
Received request for a vehicle unlock on Railway St. NW, vehicle unlocked.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with serving papers on Colorado St. NW.
Received a property dispute on Fifth Ave. NE, parties advised civil.