Lonsdale Lions

Lonsdale Lions members, pictured, Fritz Duban, Jim Mahler and Barb Peterson pick up their MN Adopt-A-Highway section on Hwy. 29 north of Lonsdale. The MN Adopt-A-Highway Program is celebrating 30 years with the Lonsdale Lions being part of the program since 1996, living Lions International mission of "Together We Serve!" Area residents who would like to give back to the committee and volunteer should contact President Alan Fitterer at 507-744-3591 or alanfitterer@gmail.com. Not pictured are Lion members Scotty Ziskovsky and Alan Fitterer. (Photo courtesy of Lonsdale Lions) 
