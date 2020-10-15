Lonsdale Lions participate in Adopt-A-Highway outing
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
WASHINGTON — A Democratic aligned campaign finance watchdog group filed a complaint against Rep. Jim Hagedorn with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, accusing the first-term Republican of getting free or below-market-value office rent and lying to cover it up. Read more
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has upheld a Minnesota state court agreement that allows counting of absentee ballots received up to seven days after Election Day. Read more
This year will mark the fourth time Dennis Fude will cast his vote for U.S. president on a ballot that has shown up in the mail at his home in rural Blue Earth County. Read more
Trending Now
-
Trcka Park skating rink, warming shelter completion calls for celebration
-
TCU kicks off homecoming with royalty candidates
-
Staying within budget, council OKs changes to police station project
-
Webster resident elected to leadership in Toastmasters District
-
NH+C denies allegations, call for dismissal of whistleblower lawsuit
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.