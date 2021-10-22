On Tuesday, Oct. 11, over 100 fifth graders at Raven Stream Elementary School in New Prague got a chance to learn about animal adaptations in the Boundary Waters.
They were visited by Alison Nyenhuis, the education director for Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting northeastern Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and educating students about Minnesota’s northland.
The specific unit Nyenhuis taught to the four classes was "Animal Adaptations in the BWCA: Skull Investigation."
Students worked together in small groups to identify an animal skull. By collecting evidence and observations about the skull’s features, they were able to learn more about their animal, how it adapted to fit into the Boundary Waters ecosystem, and ultimately, were able to identify the animal.
"It was great to work with the fifth graders at Raven Stream Elementary. Their teachers had introduced the students to the BWCA with our online materials, and students came ready with questions about the Boundary Waters. They were curious and really excited to share what they knew, and to learn more about the animal artifacts I brought along. It was a blast to see them work together to find out more about the natural world!" says Nyenhuis.
The No Boundaries to the Boundary Waters program works with schools across the state to deliver a Boundary Waters curriculum to students at no cost to schools. In addition, the No Boundaries program provides scholarship opportunities for students from diverse and underserved communities to go on weeklong Boundary Waters adventures.
“I loved seeing the excitement on my students' faces as they worked to figure out what kind of skull they had in their hands." Vonnie Ericson, a fifth grade teacher at Raven Stream Elementry.
Nyenhuis also teaches units on navigation, Leave No Trace, water quality, and more as students get to experience hands-on elements of the Boundary Waters. In addition, she works with a network of experts to provide virtual presentations on climate change in the BWCA, fire ecology, BWCA history, and more.
Funding for the No Boundaries to the Boundary Waters program was provided by the Minnesota Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR). For more information on the program or to get your school signed up, visit www.friends-bwca.org/outdoor-education.