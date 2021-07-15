Twenty-eight nations were represented at the Faribault Central Park July 10. The Annual International Festival, sponsored by the Faribault Diversity Coailtion, honors a variety of nations and cultures who make up local communities. The park was filled with food stands, ethnic dancers, intercultural musicians, and merchandise booths.
The Czech Heritage Club presented a booth, shared traditions, and represented the Czech Republic.
Violet Chromy of New Prague, the past president of the Czech Heritage Club, spoke to the crowd about the symbolism of the Czech flag. She was joined in carrying the Czech flag in the Parade of Nations by Marit Lee Kucera of St. Paul. Kucera is the Honorary Consul of the Cech Republic serving Minnesota and both of the Dakotas. Honorary Consul Kucera and Violet Chromy will both be honored by the Czech Heritage Club in the Montgomery Kolacky Day Parade. Both women have roots in New Prague.
The Czech Heritage Club sold out of kolacky by noon at last year’s International Festival, so it doubled the number of kolacky offered for sale this year. This larger amount was sold out by 12:30 p.m. this year.
The Czech Heritage Club booth offered information about the Czech Republic, genealogical services, and kolacky, zelniky, and merchandise sales.
In addition to Chromy and Kucera, others from New Prague who attended and worked at the event included George Mikiska, Fred Simon, and James Simon.
The Czech Heritage Club is also sponsoring the Kaleidoscope of Czech Heritage Exhibit at the Arts and Heritage Center in Hilltop Hall in Montgomery. The exhibit is free of admission and can be viewed Thursdays and Fridays from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon.