Feb. 11 was Hat Day at Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary for Ronald McDonald House Charities. All donations went to Lonsdale Elementary staff serving a meal at the Children’s Minneapolis Ronald McDonald House. Staff prepared a taco fiesta, and each grade level contributed donations following a different theme. The money donated covered the cost of fresh ingredients needed to prepare the meal. In total, TCU Lonsdale raised $307.86 for the meal. (Photo courtesy of Ann Swartout)