August 30
• Officer arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Central St. East.
• Received request to check for a deceased deer in the roadway on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer checked the area not locating the deer.
August 31
• Received report of a found dog found on Fifth Ave. NE, dog impounded.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Main St. South, vehicle unlocked.
• Received a parking complaint of a trailer parked on the street for more than 48 hours on Bluff Heights Dr. SE, trailer chalked.
• Received report of a fox that appears sick in the area of Colorado St. NW. Officer located the fox and was unable to safely dispatch, fox left the area.
• Received report of a suspicious vehicle following the reporting party from a dead end driveway in the county traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer located the vehicle parked a Casey’s. Occupants thought law enforcement were behind them and pulled over to switch drivers due to the previous driver thinking his driving privileges were revoked, parties advised.
September 1
• Received a fireworks complaint in the area of Pond View Dr. SE. Officer checked the area not locating anyone or any fireworks.
• Officer issued a notice ordinance violation to a property owner on Third Ave. SW.
• Received a juveniles complaint of two juveniles taunting a neighbor’s dog on Hickory St. NE. Juveniles were located and released to an older sibling, parents later advised.
• Responded to a neighbor dispute on Ninth Ave. SW. Officer mediated and advised parties involved.
September 2
• Received report of a suspicious male in the area of Seventh Ave. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the male.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a burglary alarm at Brewster’s on 50th St. West.
• Took a damage to property report on Colorado St. NW.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle on Commerce Dr. SE. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.
September 3
• Officer cited the owner of a vehicle for overnight parking on the street in the downtown area of Main St. South.
• Officer noticed an open door to a business on Central St. East. Officer contacted the owner who requested officer to secure door.
• Officer spoke with a property owner about operating equipment after hours on Pond View Dr. SE.
September 4
• Took a past action vandalism report on Main St. South.
• Responded to Overlook Dr. SE on a possible burglary. Homeowner heard a suspicious noise inside the home. After further investigation home was secure and nothing was found suspicious, unfounded.
• Officer attempted warrant service on Ash St. NW, no contact made.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle that threw a firecracker out the window on Central St. East. Information only at this time.
• Responded to a neighbor dispute on Ninth Ave. SW. Officer mediated, parties advised.
September 5
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Alabama St. NW, vehicle unlocked.
• Received report of a muffler and exhaust pipe in the roadway causing a hazard on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer removed the items.
• Received report of a suspicious vehicle driving around without headlights in the area of Cottonwood St. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.