The reconstruction of Hwy. 19 in downtown New Prague has been wrapped up until the 2021 construction season and the detour was removed Nov. 4.
The detour for 2021 will remain the same as the 2020 detour. Motorists traveling westbound through New Prague consists of 10th Ave. NE, Seventh St. NE/NW, and Hwy. 21. Eastbound traffic is detoured south on Hwy. 13, Le Sueur County Road 29, and 10th Avenue SE. Motorists desiring to go to downtown businesses will need to watch for special signing.
The 2020-21 Hwy. 19 reconstruction project runs from the intersection of Hwy. 19/21 to Seventh Ave. SE and consists of replacing deteriorating infrastructure including underground utilities, storm water drainage systems and roadway pavement and sidewalks. Construction work in 2020 included work on Hwy. 19 between Fifth Ave. NW and First Ave NW.
The city of New Prague and MnDOT are partnering in the project and more information on the background can be found at newpraguemainstreet.com. Individuals interested in watching the project progress can also view the camera at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague.
SM Hentges & Sons, Inc. of Jordan was awarded the projects with a bid of $12,499,000.
Find more information and detour maps at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague. For more information on 2020 Construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects.html.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.