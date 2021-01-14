Cade Passe of Lonsdale was named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire fall 2020 dean's list.
To be eligible, a student must be in good academic standing, have a minimum semester GPA of 3.70 and completed at least 12 credits during the semester.
