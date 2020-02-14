Family, friends and anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide are invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Suicide Grief Support Group from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Mayo Clinic Health System, 302 Second St. NE, New Prague. No fee or pre-registration is required.
Enter through the Emergency Room doors — southwest entrance — and take the southeast elevator (#2) to the lower level (B) and follow the signs to the Jameen Mape Conference Center.
Call Tom Handrich at 952-913-3994 for additional information.