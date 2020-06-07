Sixteen Tri-City United High School student-athletes have been named to the Minnesota River Conference 2019-20 Academic All-Conference Team.
Those students are:
Austin Antony - son of Francine and Brian Antony, of Lonsdale. Austin lettered all four years of his high school career in cross country and three times in track, where he was a captain. Austin received 2019 MRC All-Conference Cross Country. Austin’s GPA is 4.01
Brandon Balma - son of Stephanie and Bryan Balma, of Lonsdale. Brandon has a GPA of 4.06 and lettered a total of nine times during his high school career; three times in football, twice in track and all four years in wrestling. Brandon received MRC All-Conference award in wrestling in 2017-2018, MSHSL ExCEL winner in 2019 and won the State Title Financial Analyst in BPA competition in 2019-2020.
Emily Borchardt - daughter of Michelle and Brian Borchardt, of Lonsdale. Emily has a GPA of 3.56 and lettered all four years of her high school career in dance.
Geena Ehlers - daughter of Tracy and Russ Ehlers, of Le Center. Geena has a GPA of 3.5 and lettered six times during her high school career; three times in tennis where she was a captain and three times in track. Geena also won the State Title Financial Analyst Competition in BPA competition in 2019-2020.
Sophie Franek - daughter of Marsha and Dave Franek, of Montgomery. Sophie has a GPA of 3.69. Sophie lettered in cross county twice and wrestling twice.
Frank Doyle - son of Anne and Ted Doyle, of Montgomery. Frank lettered once in band, twice in cross country and three times in track. Frank has a GPA of 4.04 and was a captain for track.
Madison Gilbertson - daughter of Denise and Curt Gilbertson, of Montgomery. Madison has a GPA of 3.96 and lettered five times during her high school career. Madison lettered in band three times, speech once and swimming once.
Josephine Hatlevig - daughter of Nadine and Travis Hatlevig of Montgomery. Josephine has a GPA of 3.53. Josephine lettered in both band and swimming three times where she was a captain during her high school career.
Brooke Holicky - daughter of Krystal Hamele, of Montgomery. Brooke has a GPA of 3.59 and lettered five times during her high school career; choir twice, three times in OAP and softball once.
Erica Jackson - daughter of Anna and Troy Jackson, of Montgomery. Erica lettered ten times during her high school career; twice in girls’ basketball and captain her senior year, twice in cross country, twice in tennis, captain her senior year and all four years of high school track. Erica was 2019 MRC All-Conference Tennis and girls’ basketball awards. Erica’s GPA is 4.01.
Heather Johnson - daughter of Elizabeth Johnson, of Faribault. Heather has a GPA of 4.05 and lettered nine times during her high school career; OAP twice, speech all four years of high school and three times in swimming.
Ariana Krautkremer - daughter of Denise and Matthew Krautkremer, of Montgomery. Ariana lettered three times in cross country and twice in track during her high school career. Ariana has a GPA of 4.08.
Ashley Meyer - daughter of Denise and Brian Meyer, of Le Center. Ashley lettered once in choir and three times in dance. Ashely has a GPA of 3.67
Carolyn Mikel - daughter of Cathy and Brian Mikel, of Lonsdale. Carolyn lettered a total of 14 times during her high school career; three times in band, three in choir, all four years in OAP and all four years in speech. She has been speech captain for two years. Carolyn received the 2017-2018 MRC Honorable Mention All Conference in speech and 2017- 2018 MRC All Conference in OAP. Carolyn’s GPA is 4.04.
Ellie Singleton - daughter of Darcy and Jeff Singleton, of Lonsdale. Ellie lettered all four years of her high school career in softball and three times volleyball where she was a captain. Ellie was the Minnesota State Title Financial Analyst Competition in BPA in 2019-20. Ellie has a GPA of 3.81.
Sydney Walters - daughter of Wendy and Troy Walters, of Lonsdale. Sydney has lettered twice in cross country and three times in track during her high school career. Sydney has a GPA of 3.6.
Audrey Wasiloski - daughter of Kimberly and Brooks Wasiloski, of Le Center. Audrey has a GPA of 3.64 and lettered three times in band, once in choir and once in OAP during her high school career.
Keilee Westlie - daughter of Brandon Westlie. Keilee lettered twice in concert choir and three times in softball. Keilee has a GPA of 3.79