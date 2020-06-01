Motorists traveling Hwy. 19 through New Prague can expect a detour beginning Monday, June 8 as a major reconstruction of Main Street through the downtown begins.
A detour for Hwy. 19 traffic will remain in place until the end of the construction season and resume again in 2021, but access to the business district will be provided throughout the project.
The detour for motorists traveling westbound through New Prague consists of 10th Ave. NE, Seventh St. NE/NW, and Hwy. 21. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Hwy. 13, Le Sueur County Road 29, and 10th Ave. SE. Motorists desiring to go to downtown businesses will need to watch for special signing.
The 2020-21 Hwy. 19 reconstruction project runs from the intersection of Hwy. 13/21 to Seventh Ave. SE and consists of replacing deteriorating infrastructure including underground utilities, storm water drainage systems and roadway pavement and sidewalks. Construction work in 2020 will include work on Hwy. 19 between Fifth Ave. NW and First Ave. NW.
The City of New Prague and the Minnesota Department of Transportation are partnering in the project and more information on the background can be found at newpraguemainstreet.com.
Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
SM Hentges & Sons, Inc. of Jordan was awarded the projects with a bid of $12,499,000.
Find more information and detour maps at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague. For more information on 2020 Construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects.html.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.