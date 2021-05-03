Rocky is a 4.5 year-old male golden retriever who is house and kennel trained. He loves to cuddle with you, swim, fetch sticks, take long daily walks and likes car rides. A home with kids age 15 and up is best and without other pets. Rocky enjoys romping in snow and hiking in parks. Rocky takes a daily anti-anxiety medication. He has made great strides since working with a behaviorist to overcome resource guarding and barking at other dogs. It would be nice if his new home didn’t leave him alone longer than four hours. A fenced yard is required. With continued training and a normal routine, he will be a loyal companion. RAGOM rescues golden retrievers. RAGOM dogs have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, are up to date on vaccinations and have a micro ID. Adoption fee is $400. For further information or to start the adoption process visit ragom.org. Rocky’s web page can be found at ragom.org/dogs/rocky-18-007.