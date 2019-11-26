November 17
• Assisted with a civil issue regarding a rental property at the police department, party advised of options.
• Officer cited the registered owner of a vehicle parked on the street for over 48-hours on 11th Ave. NE.
• Officer removed branches from the roadway on Central St. East and took to the compost site.
• Officer cited the registered owner of a vehicle parked on the street for over 48-hours on First Ave. SE.
November 18
• Officers watched for an occupied vehicle that left the Flying “J” that was involved in a motor home fire. Vehicle was not located.
• Responded to a fire alarm on Pond View Dr. SE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Received an ordinance complaint of a construction dumpster stored on a driveway on Deerview Ct. SE. Officer made contact with the homeowner, contractors were still working on the house.
November 19
• Took report of a school bus stop arm violation on 11th Ave. NE. Incident is under investigation.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a domestic on Dent Ave.
November 20
• Officer noticed a suspicious male at the Lonsdale Mini Storage on Industrial Dr. SE. Officer located the male inside an unlocked storage locker. Male advised the officers he was going to sleep in the locker. Male identified and left upon request.
• Took a fraud report on Golden Oak St. NE.
• Received report of a suspicious male at Subway on Ash St. NE. Male had left prior to officer’s arrival.
• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE. Management requested the adult male be trespassed from the apartment complex, male trespassed.
• Responded to a medical on Main St. South.
November 21
• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE after hours. Building found secure, info only.
November 22
• Received a 911 hang-up on Willow Creek Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the caller which was an accidental dial.
• Received report of an intoxicated person on Deer Ridge Ct. NW. Officer located an intoxicated female on probation. Report sent to the probation officer.
November 23
• Took report of gas drive-off on Ash St. NE.