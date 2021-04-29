Jake and Rachel Tupy (Kreuser) announce the birth of their son, Vincent Garry Tupy.
Vincent, who joins older siblings Lucy (9), Claire (7), Veronica (4) and Cecilia (2), was born Feb. 26, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Dave and Karen Kreuser of Jordan and Garry and Amy Tupy of Prior Lake.
Great grandparents are Joan Picha of Montgomery and the late Gina Tupy of Prior Lake.
Vincent was baptized March 7 at Catholic Church of Immaculate Conception in Lonsdale by Father VanDenBroeke. Godparents are Dan and Jen Simmonds of Plymouth.