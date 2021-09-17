Aug. 29
• Received report of two suspicious males banging on a door on Second Ave. SE Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone, homeowner advised.
• Received report from a female who was unable to make contact with her boyfriend who was supposed to pick her up on Ash St. NE. Officer and female made contact with the boyfriend who was OK.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Main St. North. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Fifth Ave. NE. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone in distress.
• Received report of a possible intoxicated motorist in the area of 15th Ave. SE Officer located the vehicle; elderly male was confused on where he lives. Officer made contact with a family member who assisted getting the male home.
• Received another call regarding the same confused elderly male on Singing Hills Dr. SE
Aug. 30
• Took a fraud report on 11th Ave. NE.
• Issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Ninth Ave. NE.
• Officer mediated a civil matter over property on Bluff Heights Dr. SE
• Received a 911 hang-up on Cottonwood St. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Aug. 31
• Received request for an escort to remove property on Ninth Ave. SW, property removed without incident.
• Took a fraud report on Elm St. NE.
• Responded to a fire alarm on Ash St. NE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Took a past action theft report on Industrial Dr. SE
• Received request to check the welfare of a female that appears intoxicated on Main St. South. Officer located the female who advised the officer she was OK.
• Responded to a domestic on Bluff Heights Dr. SE Verbal only, one party left for the evening.
Sept. 1
• Officer located four juveniles out after curfew at the fishing pier on Pond View Dr. SE Officer made contact with the parents and the juveniles returned home.
• Responded to a medical on Delaware St. SW.
• Received an ongoing issue with neighbor speeding on Singing Hills Dr. SE Speed trailer placed in the area.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on 11th Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the female who was ok.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Fourth Ave. SE No response on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Sept. 2
• Received a criminal sexual assault report taken at the New Prague Police Department that occurred in Lonsdale, incident under investigation.
• Took a past action harassment report on Ash St. NE. Party advised of options.
• Received report of a child operating a motorized minibike on the roadway on Fourth Ave. NE. Officer made contact with a parent and advised.
• Received a 911 hang-up on 11th Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received a loud music complaint in the area of Third Ave. SW. Officer checked the area not hearing any loud music.
• Took a fraud report on 10th Ave. NE.
Sept. 3
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Department with a medical on 100th St. W.
• Received a parking complaint of a vehicle blocking a mailbox on First Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the owner who moved the vehicle.
• Responded to a medical on Ash St. NE.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist traveling at a high rate of speed on Lonsdale Blvd traveling towards Lonsdale. Officer located the vehicle, no driving conduct observed.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Fifteenth Ave. SE, vehicle unlocked.
Sept. 4
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Third Ave. SW. Officer located the vehicle, occupant was monitoring a party in the area, information only.
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist almost causing an accident on 70th St. WeSt. Officer located the vehicle and stopped for driving conduct, driver warned for driving conduct.
• Received a loud music complaint on Third Ave. NE. Officer checked the area not hearing any music.
• Received a 911 hang-up on 11th Ave. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Sept. 5
• Took a past action domestic report on Pond View Dr. SE. Verbal only, parties had separated.
• Responded to a medical on Bluff Heights Dr. SE
• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. SW.
Sept. 6
• Received a 911 hang-up on Singing Hills Dr. SE On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
• Received report of a male urinating near a vehicle on Railway St. NW. Officer checked the area, not locating anyone.
• Received report of several pills found at the Veterans Memorial Park on Main St. North. Pills located and disposed of.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a DWI arrest on Railway St. SW.
• Officer noticed two juveniles out after curfew on Second Ave. SW. Juveniles advised of curfew hours and to return home.
Sept. 7
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ninth Ave. SW, vehicle unlocked.
• Took a past action ATV complaint on Overlook Dr. SE Information only.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Third Ave. SW.
Sept. 8
• Responded to a medical on 10h Ave. NE.
Sept. 9
• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. NW.
• Received a tip-line report of a possible past action assault on Fourth Circle Dr. SE After further investigation, incident unfounded.
• Received an extra patrol request at Halstad and Fig Street due to motorist not stopping at the stop sign.
Sept. 10
• Took a fraud report on Seventh Ave. NW.
• Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE
• Took a past action disturbance report on 16th Ave. NE. Male party left, reporting party just wanted incident documented.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Second Ave. NW. No answer on call back, officer checked the area not locating anyone.
Sept. 11
• Responded to a disturbance on Eighth Ave. NE. Officer mediated; parties provided options.
• Received a driving complaint of three motorized vehicles operating on the walking path on Pond View Dr. SE Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicles.
• Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on Industrial Park Dr. SE Occupant was scouting geese for hunting purposes.