The Czech Heritage Club cordially invites all to attend its November program promoting Czech culture and heritage. The program will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Giesenbrau Bier Co., 1306 First St. NE, New Prague. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m.
This concertina music event features local musicians Jerry Minar and Gary Pikal, who will not only provide great concertina duets for your listening pleasure, but also discussion about the history of the concertina and music as it applies to Czech heritage. A display of concertinas will also be presented.