The following students were named to the academic high honor and honor lists (dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato:
Lonsdale — Skye Atkinson, Jessica Hagglund, Kelsey Ross, Ethan Shimota and Keilee Westlie — honor list
Webster — Bryce Simon — high honor list
To be eligible for the high honor list, students must achieve a 4.0 straight "A" average and earn a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.