The Lonsdale American Legion hosted a Kids Halloween Bingo event Saturday, Oct. 30.
Young attendees could come dressed in their costumes and play bingo for candy and toy prizes. A full menu was available for grown ups, along with meal specials for kids with cupcakes.
Lorree Jensen, who works the Legion's regular bingo on Saturday nights, came up with the idea after seeing kids sitting with their parents, but unable play. Jensen says her kids also always want to come with. The Legion's first attempt at a kids bingo event, Jensen says it's something they planned to continue once a month throughout the winter if successful, with each month having a different theme.
Jensen says they were packed Saturday and way busier than expected.
"We will need to get more volunteers next month but everyone had so much fun," added Jensen.