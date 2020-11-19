Tri-City United Community Education indicates, unfortunately, the virus is once again dictating it to cancel some classes and return to a virtual format.
Paulette's Christmas Hotpad in Studio or Online — Come and make these cute hot pads using Paulette's super easy hot pad pattern.
These useful hot pads can make lovely Christmas, hostess, wedding shower and birthday gifts. Fee includes pattern and fabric for two hotpads.
Mixed Yoga - online class — Improve flexibility, balance and strength while reducing stress. All levels welcome! We will flow through a series of poses that link movement with breath. Modifications will be offered so that each student can choose to make the poses easier or harder. Each class will end with a series of relaxation poses. Register by Nov. 25.
The instructor, Betsy Senst-Koppelman, is a registered teacher through (RYT 200) Yoga Alliance. Drop ins are $10 per class once a class minimum of four is reached.
See tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home for more information or to register.