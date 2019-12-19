Water Polo Ages 16 & up
This ongoing, co-ed activity is for ages 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 5 through April 29. Water polo is a fast-paced, fun and great way to get a safe, non-impact workout. Minimal swimming skills are needed and aqua belts are provided.
Those interested should arrive by 6:45 p.m. Cost for the activity is $3 for students and seniors over 62 and $4 for adults per evening.
The Art of Drinking Wine
This class is for anyone interested in expanding their knowledge on wine sampling to impress everyone at your next dinner party from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 or Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Next Chapter Winery, 16945 320th St., New Prague.
Participants will learn about winemaking techniques that impact flavor, as well as tasting award winning wines crafted at Next Chapter Winery. The cost for this class is $22.
Basic Computer/Tech Time
This class is designed for those with questions about how to use applications on computers, mobile phones or tablets, along with other apps such as email and social media and takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays beginning Jan. 13 through Feb. 3, at Tri-City United High School Computer Science Lab, 700 Fourth St. NW, Montgomery.
Participants interested should bring questions about mobiles devices or computers to learn how to get the most use out of technology. This is a beginner level class and computers will be provided at the site for us, but participants are encouraged to bring their own mobile device or laptop computer to answer more specific questions.
Registration is required. This class costs $20 and is led by TCU Technology Support Specialist, Lori Weller.