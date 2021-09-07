Parents of boys and girls in grades K-5 can sign their children up for Scouting online or at hundreds of local joining events taking place in September.
Visit Joincubs.org to search for local Cub Scout groups by school, zip code or pack number. Parents can register their children online immediately, find joining events, as well as contact information for local volunteer leaders.
In addition to fun, Scouting helps members become “Prepared. For Life.” — Prepared for teamwork, leadership, friendship, growing and adventure. The skills and experiences they gain will last a lifetime.
“Catch the Fun” refers to a fishing emphasis this fall. Every youth who joins Cub Scouts will receive a free fishing rod to use at Scouting events and with their families, plus a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt, water bottle (with room for stickers of Cub Scout camps and activities) and a pass for free admission to fall day camp.
These introductory half-day programs each weekend in October at local camps will feature fishing (casting skill & games), archery, climbing, STEM, craft, and more.
Cub Scouts do a wide range of outdoor and indoor age-appropriate activities to safely expand their limits and abilities, fulfill award requirements and be recognized for their accomplishments. They also develop a spirit of service by helping others in the community. Local Scouts performed more than 100,000 hours of community service last year alone.
