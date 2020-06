On June 17, the Lonsdale Lions installed its new 2020-21 officers while practicing social distancing in the great outdoors. Front row from left: newest Lion member Barb Peterson (secretary), Lion Tim Rud (past president and first vice), Lion Donnie Sticha (tail twister). Back: Lion Scotty Ziskovsky (membership chair and Lion tamer), Lon Alan Fitterer (2020-21 president and second vice), Lion Dale Furrer (treasurer, director, and tail twister). Not pictured: Lion Ron Frauenshuh (third vice) and Lion Jim Mahler (director).