Holy Cross Catholic School seventh-graders shared various students' artwork that will be displayed at the state capitol by state Sen. Rich Draheim's office for the month of February. Laura Heiman, Holy Cross Catholic School art teacher, presented Draheim with various students' artwork for his school art display program. "It's great to share the students' artwork from schools in my district with visitors at the state capitol," he stated. Draheim also visited the fourth-grade classroom at Holy Cross, where students shared details about their current class book study. (Photo courtesy of Holy Cross Catholic School)