Sept. 26
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Golden Oak Street NE. No answer on call back, officer checked the area, did not locate anyone.
• Received report of a natural gas odor inside a building on Main Street North. Building was checked out by the fire department.
• Took report from a party being harassed on Cottonwood Street NE. Officer provided party with options.
Sept. 27
• Responded to a medical on Seventh Ave NW.
• Took a school bus stop arm violation report on Fig Street NE.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Railway Street SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Sept. 28
• Responded to an alarm on Ash Street NE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
• Took a past action vandalism report on Alabama Street SE.
• Attempted warrant service on Seventh Ave. NW, no contact.
• Responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Overlook Drive SE. No carbon monoxide detected, possible faulty alarm.
Sept. 29
• Received request to check on a suspicious vehicle parked on Eighth Ave. NW. Vehicle located unoccupied, information only.
• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. SW.
• Responded to a medical on Cottonwood Street NE.
• Took a damage to property report on Dogwood Street NE.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on 10th Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the female who was ok.
• Officer checked on a motorist parked in the roadway on Garfield Ave. Adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 30
• Responded to a disturbance on Dogwood Street NE. Verbal only, female left with a family member.
• Took an animal complaint that occurred at the Dog Park between two dogs, owners advised.
• Took report of a gas drive-off at Mackenthun’s on Ash Street NE. Officer located the motorist who returned and paid.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Pond View Drive SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Oct. 1
• Took report of a gas drive-off at Jessy Food Mart on Central Street E. Officer located the motorist who returned to pay.
• Received a found cell phone found on 10th Ave. NW. Owner located and phone returned.
• Responded to a medical on Bluff Heights Drive SE.
• Received request to check the welfare of a child playing in the street on Twelfth Ave. NE. Officer located the child in the yard, father advised of complaint.
• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE. Officer mediated; parties advised.
• Officer arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Central Street E
Oct. 2
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Dogwood Street NE., no contact made.