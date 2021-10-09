Sept. 26

• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Golden Oak Street NE. No answer on call back, officer checked the area, did not locate anyone.

• Received report of a natural gas odor inside a building on Main Street North. Building was checked out by the fire department.

• Took report from a party being harassed on Cottonwood Street NE. Officer provided party with options.

Sept. 27

• Responded to a medical on Seventh Ave NW.

• Took a school bus stop arm violation report on Fig Street NE.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Railway Street SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.

Sept. 28

• Responded to an alarm on Ash Street NE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.

• Took a past action vandalism report on Alabama Street SE.

• Attempted warrant service on Seventh Ave. NW, no contact.

• Responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Overlook Drive SE. No carbon monoxide detected, possible faulty alarm.

Sept. 29

• Received request to check on a suspicious vehicle parked on Eighth Ave. NW. Vehicle located unoccupied, information only.

• Responded to a medical on Second Ave. SW.

• Responded to a medical on Cottonwood Street NE.

• Took a damage to property report on Dogwood Street NE.

• Received request to check the welfare of a female on 10th Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the female who was ok.

• Officer checked on a motorist parked in the roadway on Garfield Ave. Adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Sept. 30

• Responded to a disturbance on Dogwood Street NE. Verbal only, female left with a family member.

• Took an animal complaint that occurred at the Dog Park between two dogs, owners advised.

• Took report of a gas drive-off at Mackenthun’s on Ash Street NE. Officer located the motorist who returned and paid.

• Received a 911 hang-up on Pond View Drive SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.

Oct. 1

• Took report of a gas drive-off at Jessy Food Mart on Central Street E. Officer located the motorist who returned to pay.

• Received a found cell phone found on 10th Ave. NW. Owner located and phone returned.

• Responded to a medical on Bluff Heights Drive SE.

• Received request to check the welfare of a child playing in the street on Twelfth Ave. NE. Officer located the child in the yard, father advised of complaint.

• Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. SE. Officer mediated; parties advised.

• Officer arrested an adult male for driving under the influence of alcohol on Central Street E

Oct. 2

• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Dogwood Street NE., no contact made.

