Since a lot of classes are online, TCU is able to partner with other cities to bring participants a larger variety of classes, such as Slow Flow Restorative Yoga, dance classes and babysitting clinics.
Slow Flow Restorative Yoga — Slow ow yoga followed by restorative poses. Improve flexibility, balance and strength while reducing stress. All levels are welcome. Bring a yoga mat, a yoga blanket or a beach towel and two yoga blocks. Yoga mats and blocks will be available for purchase the first night of class. Wear clothing designed for movement.
Dance classes — Beginner Ballroom Dance, West Coast Swing and Night Club Slow Dance with instructor, Victor Albrecht, who has taught dance in the Twin Cities area through school districts, community centers, clubs and homes for over 30 years and has taught at Arthur Murray Dance Studio.
Babysitting clinic — Must be 11 years old by the class date. Instructions given on baby development, first aid, diapering, including review of infant/child CPR. Bring a large doll for diapering practice. Fee includes complete first aid kit. Enter through the Montgomery Elementary School doors.
See tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home for more information or to register.