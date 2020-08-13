In February 2020, the Lonsdale Economic Development Authority Board in partnership with the University of Minnesota Extension office launched a Business Retention and Expansion (BR&E) program. The Lonsdale EDA trained volunteers to survey local businesses in order to identify business needs and concerns, ask business’ opinions about local and state government, and determine ways in which local business climate can be improved.
This program was put on hold due to Minnesota’s state of emergency and shelter at home order.
As Minnesota starts the process of reopening businesses, the Lonsdale EDA is excited to announce that it will be re-launching the BR&E program. With the new guidelines and precautions in place, interviews may occur in the following ways:
1. Live/face-to-face where the visitors will follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing and wear a mask
2. Zoom or Skype meeting where the visitors will conduct the interview via video conference
3. Telephone interview where the visitors will conduct the interview over the phone.
The Lonsdale EDA is looking forward to continuing the process of this BR&E Program to ensure that Lonsdale is a town where our businesses are heard and are able to grow and thrive.