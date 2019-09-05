2nd Quarter Waste Management Green Team - Tri-City United Soccer

A $300 Waste Management Green Team recycling check was presented to the Tri-City United Soccer Club on Aug. 8. During the second quarter of 2019, the club was responsible for the recycling. Waste Management’s Jay Nieson said that during the quarter 19.76 tons of cardboard and mixed paper were recycled in Lonsdale. (Photo courtesy of Jeanette Utecht)

