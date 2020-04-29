The Curtain Call Theatre Board of Directors recently announced the postponement of its summer musical "Disney's Newsies."
"This was not an easy decision for our Board of Directors, nor one that any of us take lightly," a press release states. "However, we know that the safety of our community, audience, actors, and all involved in the production must come first."
While they not be able to hold a musical this year, Curtain Call states they will continue to work to "serve their community and provide the relief that theater provides." One new endeavor is producing a radio show that will be posted on Curtain Call Theatre's website and Facebook page.
"We are forever grateful to the support that our community gives us and giving back to all of you during this global pandemic is how we feel we can best serve you, our community," the release states.