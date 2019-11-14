November 3
• Received request for a vehicle unlock with a child locked inside on 11th Ave. NE, vehicle unlocked.
• Received report of a road hazard on Central St. East. Officer located a garbage bag full of garage in the roadway. Officer removed and disposed of garbage.
• Took report from a residence on First Ave. SE of the water having a rust appearance. Public Works advised.
November 4
• Received a barking dog complaint on Ninth Ave. NE. Officer checked and sat in the area and did not hear any dogs barking until dog saw officer. Officer moved out of sight and dog stopped barking.
• Received report from a party hearing five gunshots in the NW area or North of town. Officer checked the area, not hearing any further shots.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male on Ash St. NW. Officer made contact with the male who was OK. Male was arrest for violation of his probation.
• Received report of a found dog found on Grand Ave. SW. Dog impounded and later released to the owner.
November 5
• Officer checked on a motorist parked on the shoulder of Lonsdale Blvd. Owner was installing a new battery.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on 40th St. West.
November 6
• Took a past action theft report on 15th Ave. SE.
• Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
• Officer cited an adult female for driving after suspension and no insurance on Central St. West. Officer also located a controlled substance in the vehicle, charges pending.
November 7
• No incidents to report.
November 8
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation for violation of seasonal off street parking on Golden Oak St. NE.
• Officer issued a notice of ordinance violation for violation of seasonal off street parking and basketball hoop stored in the right-of-way on Golden Oak St. NE.
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Florida St. SE. On call back, caller accidentally dialed 911.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on 15th Ave. SE. Female was transported to the hospital.
• Officer cited an adult female for possession small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia while on a traffic stop on Central St. East.
• Received report of an injured deer on Independence Ave. Deer located and dispatched.
November 9
• Took information of a missing dog on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Dog was later located.
• Received report of a loose dog on 10th Ave. NE. Owner advised who retrieved dog.
• Took report of a gas drive-off on Central St. East. Officer made phone contact with the owner who hung-up on the officer, citation issued and mailed.