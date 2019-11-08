Senior citizens living in the Tri-City United School District can save what they would have spent on admission for concessions when they attend district events.
Seniors 62 and older can get lifetime passes, called Titan Tribute cards, giving them free admission to TCU athletic events. Seniors will continue to pay for admission at away events.
To get a Titan Tribute card, visit the office at any of the district’s school buildings.
While some Minnesota River Conference school offers deal to their own seniors, few allow them to attend the events for free.