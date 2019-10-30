October 20
• Responded to an alarm on Central St. West. Building secure, false alarm.
• Received a barking dog complaint in the area of 10th Ave. NE. Officer located the dog barking at a neighbor. Dog had stopped barking and was brought inside.
• Officer removed a bag of leaves in the middle of the roadway on Central St. East.
October 21
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a residential fire alarm on Lonsdale Blvd West. Officer cancelled by Alarm Company.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a burglary alarm at Brewster’s on 50th St. West.
• Responded to a disturbance on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Adult male transported to detox, report forwarded to Rice County Probations for probation violation.
• Responded to a medical on Birch St. NE.
• Officer checked the welfare of an adult male from North Dakota asking for directions to Minneapolis or Fargo at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE. Male was not making sense and placed on a mental health hold and transported to the hospital.
October 22
• Responded to a fire alarm on Pond View DR. SE. Officer cancelled by Alarm Company.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Central St. East. Caller advised it was a misdial.
• Received request to check the welfare of a male slumped over the wheel on Eighth Ave. NW. Officer checked the area not finding the vehicle. Incident was Eighth Ave. NW Faribault.
• Responded to a medical on Eighth Ave. NW.
• Received report of a suspicious item in the parking lot of Dollar General. Reporting party reported a possible homemade tattoo pen. Officer located the unknown item and threw in the garbage.
October 23
• Officer issued several notice of ordinance violations regarding personal items in the alley right-of-ways.
• Responded to a burglary alarm at the Lonsdale Clinic on 15th Ave. SE. Building found secure, key holder notified.
October 24
• No incidents to report.
October 25
• Took a restraining order violation report on Eighth Ave. NW.
• Received a barking dog complaint on 10th Ave. NE. Officer observed dog barking in violation of city code and was unable to make contact with anyone at the residence, citation issued.
• Received another barking dog complaint at the same address on 10th Ave. NE. No one appeared home, officer was able to make phone contact with the resident who was advised.
October 26
• Took a criminal damage to property report on Florida St. SE.
• Received request to check an address for a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident. Vehicle was not located.
• Took a past action theft report on 15th Ave. SE.
• Received request to check the welfare of a child on Arizona St. SE. Officer made contact with the parent and child who appeared fine.