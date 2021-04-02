2021-4-1 Continous 50 Year Memberships (1).jpg

Continuous Membership Awards are given to members at the April 1st meeting of the Lonsdale American Legion Post 586, “in grateful appreciation for faithful and dedicated allegiance to the ideals of The American Legion.” Pictured left to right: Kelly Marek, Lenny Adamek, Arnie Shmota and Ben Sticha (attending via Zoom). Not present: Roger Kes and Kenneth Uhlir. (Photo courtesy of Daryl Rieck)
Load comments