COVID 19 guidelines will be followed in all programs. Participants are urged to wear a mask to school.
Yoga, aqua, noodle stretch — An energetic water class that uses the natural resistance of water to provide a great toning and flexibility workout while going easy on joints and impact. No yoga experience necessary, only basic swimming skills. Modifications provided for all fitness levels and ages. All equipment provided - take one session or both! Doors open 15 minutes before class. Drop ins allowed only if a minimum of 6 full class registrations is reached. $10 drop in fee.
Ring the bell fitness — Bring your goals, a willingness to work hard every time and a positive mindset to take on all of our challenges. Each day you will get workout options, pick the one that is most beneficial for you. Held in the TCU High School Fitness Room. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Pickleball — A new and fun way to socialize and get exercise. Nets and balls provided. Bringing your own paddle is recommended. Come dressed to move and exercise. Equipment available for Lonsdale and Le Center if a group wants to start at either school. $2 per person per night — pay at the door or purchase a 12 week pass for $20. Passes are good through the school year and always available at the door.
To register or for more information, see tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home.