July 18
Received a noise complaint of loud music on Third Ave. NE. Officer did not hear any loud music, party advised.
Received an ATV complaint on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer located the ATV’s parked at an address on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Owner advised on complaint and laws regarding ATV operation.
Received a 911 hang-up on Florida St. SW. On call back, caller was having a medical issue.
July 19
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a wood pile fire on 70th St. West.
Took a damage to property report on Industrial Park Dr. SE.
Received report of a loose dog on Birch St. NE. Dog located and impounded.
Received a suspicious report from a homeowner of hearing someone in the attic area of the home on Fourth Circle Dr. SE. Officers checked the home finding no one inside.
Issued notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Elm St. NE.
July 20
Responded to a mental health issue on Fourth Circle Dr. SE. Party transported to the hospital.
Took report of a gas drive-off at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE.
Responded to a domestic on Pond View Dr. SE. Verbal only parties advised.
Received a 911 hang-up on Sunset Ct. SE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Received report of a suspicious male making hand gestures and carrying a six pack in the parking lot of Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE. Officer response delayed due to domestic call. Male had left the area prior to officer arrival.
Responded to a disturbance on Deerview Dr. SE. Officer mediated; parties advised.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a suspicious male on 50th St. West.
Responded to a medical on Eighth Ave. NE.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with an unwanted male on 50th St. West.
July 21
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a driving complaint on Independence Ave.
Responded to a disturbance on Pond View Dr. SE. Officer mediated; parties advised.
July 22
Responded to a medical on Arizona St. SE.
Responded to a disturbance on First Ave. NE. Officer mediated; parties separated.
Received a noise complaint of loud music on Third Ave. NE. After further investigation, music was not in violation of city code or state statute, party advised.
July 23
Received a driving complaint of a motorist not stopping for a stop sign on 70th St. West. Officer located the motorist who was advised on the complaint.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on Union Lake Trail.
Responded to a domestic on Ninth Ave. NE. Verbal only, officer mediated.
Responded to a fight on Pond View Dr. SE between construction workers. Parties had separated prior to officer arrival; parties unwilling to press charges or cooperate with investigation.
Received a 911 hang-up on Heritage Dr. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
July 24
Responded to a burglary alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. Building found secure, false alarm.
Responded to a medical on Hickory St. NE.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on 100th St. West.
Received report of a suspicious person looking under a vehicle on First Ave. SE. Officer made contact with a male who was working on the vehicle.
Received report of a suspicious person at a home on Hawaii St. SE. Party had left prior to officer arrival. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.