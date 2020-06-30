The detour for the Highway 19 construction project in downtown New Prague is set to start Monday, July 6. The recent permitting and scheduling issues have been resolved.
Motorists are reminded that the first stage detour for motorists traveling westbound through New Prague consists of 10th Avenue NE, Seventh Street NE/NW, and Hwy. 21. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Hwy. 13, Le Sueur County Road 29, and 10th Aveune SE. Motorists desiring to go to downtown businesses will need to watch for special signing.
The 2020-21 Hwy. 19 reconstruction project runs from the intersection of Hwy. 13/21 to Seventh Avenue SE and consists of replacing deteriorating infrastructure including underground utilities, storm water drainage systems and roadway pavement and sidewalks. Construction work in 2020 will include work on Hwy. 19 between Fifth Avenue NW and First Aveune NW.
The City of New Prague and MnDOT are partnering in the project and more information on the background can be found at newpraguemainstreet.com. Individuals interested in watching the project progress can also view the camera at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague.
SM Hentges & Sons, Inc. of Jordan was awarded the projects with a bid of $12,499,000.
Find more information and detour maps at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague. For more information on 2020 Construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects.html. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.