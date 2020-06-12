Generations Theatre is holding a livestream event at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 19 via YouTube at bit.ly/nextgenerationtheatre. The event will feature performances from GTC alumni, memories from past and present GTC friends, and hosted by Angela Schoenbauer and Andrew Scheiber, better known as Lumiere and Beast from 2019's performance of Beauty and the Beast.
This event coincides with what would have been opening night of the summer musical, "Roald Dahl's Matilda," which has been rescheduled for summer of 2021.
Generations Theatre's livestream event is also GTC's spring membership drive, as COVID-19 has put ticket sales and fundraising on hold. Anyone interested in supporting GTC's performing arts programming can contact the community theatre at generationstheatrenp@gmail.com or visit generationstheatre.org.