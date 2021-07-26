Kyle Malecha of Lonsdale was named to the Bemidji State University dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 GPA during the semester.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Lonsdale Area News-Review E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
Kyle Malecha of Lonsdale was named to the Bemidji State University dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 GPA during the semester.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.