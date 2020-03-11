The Homeward Bound Theatre Company will offer “The Sneetches” from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays, April 1-15 at Lonsdale Elementary School.
Fourth through sixth-graders will learn the basics of acting and theater like movement, vocal articulation and enunciation, breathing techniques, the mirror game, pantomime, conflict resolution, character development, monologue, dialogue and group dynamics. With focus on the natural ability of children to pretend, they will play out children’s literature such as “Jack and the Beanstalk”, “Peter Pan” and other favorite stories, youth will also have the opportunity to create their own improvisation plays.
For more information contact the Montgomery Lonsdale Le Center Community Education at 507-364-8107 or register online at tcu2905.us.