April 26
Responded to a medical on Arizona St. NW.
Received a 911 hang-up on Golden Oak St. NE. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
Officer checked on a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on 10th Ave. NW. Driver pulled over due to feeling ill and fell asleep. Driver denied medical attention and left.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a personal injury accident involving an ATV on Halstad Ave.
Responded to a medical on 11th Ave. NE.
Responded to a neighbor dispute on First Ave. SE. Officer mediated, parties advised.
April 27
Officer issued approximately 40 citations for ordinance violations.
Took a theft by check report on Central St. East.
Received a 911 hang-up on Seventh Ave. NW. On call back, caller reported and accidental dial.
Took an ordinance complaint on Colorado St. NW. Report forwarded to County Attorney.
Received a 911 hang-up on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Child was playing with the phone.
Assisted the Lonsdale Fire Department with a carbon monoxide alarm on Central St. East.
April 28
Received report of found marijuana on Overlook Dr. SE, marijuana destroyed.
Responded to a medical on 12th Ave. NE.
Received a 911 hang-up on Delaware St. SW. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.
April 29
Took report of a gas drive-off on Ash St. NE.
Received request for Stop Sticks on Interstate 35 during a pursuit traveling north on Interstate 35. Vehicle pursued turned off the Interstate prior to Lonsdale Blvd.
April 30
Received report of a suspicious male in the area of Delaware St. SE that left in a vehicle. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Officer spoke with a juvenile female about operating a UTV on the roadway on 11th Ave. NE.
May 1
Responded to a medical on Central St. East.
Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with paper service on Main St. South.
Responded to a disturbance on Bluff Heights Dr. SE. Officer mediated and had parties separate for the night.
May 2
Responded to a medical on Ninth Ave. NE.
Took a past action assault report on 10th Ave. NE.